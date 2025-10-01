Nine Inch Nails crushed it on the Peel It Back Tour this year. Good news: They’re doing it again next year. Today (October 1), the band announced a new run of North American tour dates for 2026, from February to March.
Tickets go on sale starting October 8 at noon local time via the band’s website. Boys Noize will support on all dates.
Uproxx’s Josh Kurp was at a recent NIN show and he wrote, “The immersive Peel It Back Tour is a triumph of sound, obviously, but also sight. It could have been a movie, and Nine Inch Nails were the stars.”
Check out the tour dates below.
Nine Inch Nails’ 2026 Tour Dates: Peel It Back Tour
02/05/2026 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/07/2026 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
02/10/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/11/2026 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/13/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/14/2026 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/16/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/18/2026 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
02/20/2026 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/22/2026 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/23/2026 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/25/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/27/2026 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/01/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/03/2026 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/06/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
03/07/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/09/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
03/10/2026 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
03/13/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
03/15/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/16/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Nine Inch Nails’ Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist
1. “Init”
2. “Forked Reality”
3. “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”
4. “Echoes”
5. “This Changes Everything”
6. “In The Image Of”
7. “I Know You Can Feel It”
8. “Permanence”
9. “Infiltrator”
10. “100% Expendable”
11. “Still Remains”
12. “Who Wants To Live Forever?”
13. “Building Better Worlds”
14. “Target Identified”
15. “Daemonize”
16. “Empathetic Response”
17. “What Have You Done?”
18. “A Question Of Trust”
19. “Ghost In The Machine”
20. “No Going Back”
21. “Nemesis”
22. “New Directive”
23. “Out In The World”
24. “Shadow Over Me”
Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out now via Interscope Records. Find more information here.