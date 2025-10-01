Nine Inch Nails crushed it on the Peel It Back Tour this year. Good news: They’re doing it again next year. Today (October 1), the band announced a new run of North American tour dates for 2026, from February to March.

Tickets go on sale starting October 8 at noon local time via the band’s website. Boys Noize will support on all dates.

Uproxx’s Josh Kurp was at a recent NIN show and he wrote, “The immersive Peel It Back Tour is a triumph of sound, obviously, but also sight. It could have been a movie, and Nine Inch Nails were the stars.”

Check out the tour dates below.