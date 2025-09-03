Nine Inch Nails have a rich history of compelling music videos (“Only” immediately comes to mind). They’ve added to it today (September 3) with the release of the visual for “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” from their Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).
The Maxime Quoilin-directed video mirrors the sense of tension in the song, quickly cycling through high-contrast, black-and-white imagery of Reznor and Ross as well as anything else that looks visually interesting in this context.
Reznor recently told Empire of the score, “I’ll give a few spoilers: there’s not one second of orchestra in our score. It sounds precise and unpleasant at times. It’s not an atonal, punishing score, but we spent a lot of time thinking about the undertones of what’s happening in the story. The concept of artificial life infused with feelings and emotions and a sense of questioning their purpose and their replaceability, their lack of soul, in some ways. We kind of riffed on that.”
Watch the “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” video above and find the Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and tracklist below, along with NIN’s upcoming tour dates.
Nine Inch Nails’ Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Album Cover Artwork
Nine Inch Nails’ Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist
1. “Init”
2. “Forked Reality”
3. “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”
4. “Echoes”
5. “This Changes Everything”
6. “In The Image Of”
7. “I Know You Can Feel It”
8. “Permanence”
9. “Infiltrator”
10. “100% Expendable”
11. “Still Remains”
12. “Who Wants To Live Forever?”
13. “Building Better Worlds”
14. “Target Identified”
15. “Daemonize”
16. “Empathetic Response”
17. “What Have You Done?”
18. “A Question Of Trust”
19. “Ghost In The Machine”
20. “No Going Back”
21. “Nemesis”
22. “New Directive”
23. “Out In The World”
24. “Shadow Over Me”
Nine Inch Nails’ 2025 Tour Dates: Peel It Back World Tour
09/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 9/19 via Interscope Records. Find more information here.