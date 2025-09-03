Nine Inch Nails have a rich history of compelling music videos (“Only” immediately comes to mind). They’ve added to it today (September 3) with the release of the visual for “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” from their Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

The Maxime Quoilin-directed video mirrors the sense of tension in the song, quickly cycling through high-contrast, black-and-white imagery of Reznor and Ross as well as anything else that looks visually interesting in this context.

Reznor recently told Empire of the score, “I’ll give a few spoilers: there’s not one second of orchestra in our score. It sounds precise and unpleasant at times. It’s not an atonal, punishing score, but we spent a lot of time thinking about the undertones of what’s happening in the story. The concept of artificial life infused with feelings and emotions and a sense of questioning their purpose and their replaceability, their lack of soul, in some ways. We kind of riffed on that.”

Watch the “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” video above and find the Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and tracklist below, along with NIN’s upcoming tour dates.