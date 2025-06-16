Nine Inch Nails doesn’t often seem to be the primary focus of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as they’re deep in the world of crafting film scores. At least for now, though, the spotlight is on the band as they just launched Peel It Back Tour 2025 in Dublin, Ireland yesterday (June 15).
The show was a big one as it was the band’s first concert in nearly three years, since late 2022. The setlist leaned most heavily on The Downward Spiral while pulling just about equally from the rest of their catalog.
Check out the setlist and upcoming tour dates below.
Nine Inch Nails’ Peel It Back Tour 2025 Setlist
1. “Right Where It Belongs”
2. “Ruiner”
3. “Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)
4. “Wish”
5. “March Of The Pigs”
6. “The Frail”
7. “The Wretched”
8. “Reptile”
9. “Copy Of A”
10. “Gave Up”
11. “Vessel” (with Boys Noize)
12. “Parasite” (How To Destroy Angels cover, with Boys Noize)
13. “Came Back Haunted” (with Boys Noize)
14. “Mr. Self Destruct”
15. “Heresy”
16. “Closer”
17. “I’m Afraid Of Americans” (David Bowie cover)
18. “The Hand That Feeds”
19. “Head Like A Hole”
20. “Hurt”
Nine Inch Nails’ 2025 Tour Dates: Peel It Back Tour 2025
06/17 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/18 — London, UK @ The O2
06/20 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/21 — Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting^
06/24 — Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro
06/26 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/27 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
07/03 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er^
07/07 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool^
07/12 — Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive^
08/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/17 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/22 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/26 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/31 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
^ festival date