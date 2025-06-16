Nine Inch Nails doesn’t often seem to be the primary focus of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as they’re deep in the world of crafting film scores. At least for now, though, the spotlight is on the band as they just launched Peel It Back Tour 2025 in Dublin, Ireland yesterday (June 15).

The show was a big one as it was the band’s first concert in nearly three years, since late 2022. The setlist leaned most heavily on The Downward Spiral while pulling just about equally from the rest of their catalog.

Check out the setlist and upcoming tour dates below.