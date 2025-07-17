Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are Nine Inch Nails. They also make a ton of film scores together, but for those projects, they’re credited by their real names, not as the band. They’re taking a different approach for their Tron: Ares score, though, opting to do it as Nine Inch Nails.

It’s not fully clear what that means for the project, but at the moment, we do have a hint: NIN shared the first listen of the soundtrack today (July 17), a song called “As Alive As You Need Me To Be.” It’s something that could fit on a regular NIN studio album, an electronic banger with Reznor vocals.

As for why they’re going about it this way, Reznor told Empire, “A couple of years ago, [Tom MacDougall, President of Walt Disney Music] came by the studio and said, ‘Do you think you guys would be interested in scoring Tron?’ He didn’t even finish the sentence, I was like, ‘F*ck yes, we’d want to do that.’ He said, ‘How would you feel about if it was credited as Nine Inch Nails, versus Trent and Atticus?’ We weren’t expecting to hear that question.”

He added, “I’ll give a few spoilers: there’s not one second of orchestra in our score. It sounds precise and unpleasant at times. It’s not an atonal, punishing score, but we spent a lot of time thinking about the undertones of what’s happening in the story. The concept of artificial life infused with feelings and emotions and a sense of questioning their purpose and their replaceability, their lack of soul, in some ways. We kind of riffed on that.”

Listen to "As Alive As You Need Me To Be"