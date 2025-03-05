Do you know why Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score for Challengers wasn’t nominated for an Oscar? Because I sure don’t! As we wrote in our Best Albums Of 2024 list, “The result is the best bridge we’ve had yet between both of Reznor and Ross’ worlds: an album that’s as cinematic as it is cohesive.”

Thankfully, you might be able to hear “Challengers” performed live: Nine Inch Nails has enlisted artist-producer Boys Noize, who released a thrilling remix album of the score, to open for them on the Peel It Back World Tour.

You can check out the full dates below.