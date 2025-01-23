Congratulations to all the nominees at the 2025 Oscars. Now, let’s talk about who got snubbed. It’s a crime that Denis Villeneuve wasn’t nominated for Best Director for Dune and Dune: Part Two, and The Substance star Margaret Qualley was left out of Best Supporting Actress for some inexplicable reason? But arguably the biggest snub was Challengers for Best Original Score.

“Challengers had two elements that were very powerful in terms of sound,” director Luca Guadagnino told Variety about his sexy tennis drama. “One was the erotic crunchy pulse of tennis. The racket swinging, the ball hitting, bones crushing. And on the other hand, the pulse and energy of the score.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross brought the energy for the techno-driven score, and then some, so no one can make sense of why they weren’t nominated.

“challengers original score snub cancel the oscars,” one person on X wrote. Another added, “No CHALLENGERS in original score… I feared days like this would come.” Simply put: “No CHALLENGERS for original score, for shame.”