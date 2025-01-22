It wasn’t a question of whether Nine Inch Nails would tour in 2025. We knew they were going to. Rather, it was: when will Nine Inch Nails announce their 2025 tour? That day is today. Trent Reznor & Co. have shared the dates for the Peel It Back Tour 2025, which kicks off in Ireland in June and extends to September, where the global trek ends with a show in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Peel It Back Tour 2025 will be available starting Wednesday, January 29, at 12 p.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out the full dates below.