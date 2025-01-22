It wasn’t a question of whether Nine Inch Nails would tour in 2025. We knew they were going to. Rather, it was: when will Nine Inch Nails announce their 2025 tour? That day is today. Trent Reznor & Co. have shared the dates for the Peel It Back Tour 2025, which kicks off in Ireland in June and extends to September, where the global trek ends with a show in Los Angeles.
Tickets for the Peel It Back Tour 2025 will be available starting Wednesday, January 29, at 12 p.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out the full dates below.
Nine Inch Nails’ 2025 Tour Dates: Peel It Back Tour 2025
06/15 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
06/17 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/18 — London, UK @ The O2
06/20 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/21 — Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting^
06/24 — Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro
06/26 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/27 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/29 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
07/03 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er^
07/07 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool^
07/12 — Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive^
08/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/17 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/22 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/26 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/31 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/06 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/13 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
^ festival date