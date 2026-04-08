Trent Reznor has been expanding his inner circle in recent years. For the longest time, Nine Inch Nails was just Reznor, but Atticus Ross joined as an official member in 2016. More recently, he’s developed a professional relationship with German-Iraqi producer Boys Noize. The producer remixed Reznor and Ross’ Challengers soundtrack, contributed to NIN’s Tron: Ares soundtrack, and opened on their Peel It Back Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter. Karol G, and Justin Bieber were the biggest names on the Coachella 2026 lineup when it was announced towards the end of last year. One of the most intriguing, though, was Nine Inch Noize, a group consisting of NIN and Boys Noize. Not only are they performing this weekend, but they have a new album coming out on April 17, as a newly spotted billboard indicates. The project and its release date were then confirmed today (April 8) on social media.

On the recently concluded NIN tour, part of the set has been devoted to remixes of their songs by Boys Noize, so it’s possible the new album could be studio versions of those remixes. Or, it could truly be a new album consisting of original songs. Officially, though, no information about the project has been revealed, so fans will have to wait until next week to see what’s up.