Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are usually more busy with film scores than their work with Nine Inch Nails these days. There’s been a bit of a shift lately, though. Their score for Tron: Ares was credited to the band, not to Reznor and Ross like usual. The duo is also touring in 2026. It turns out they’re also working on new music, too.

In an interview with Consequence, Reznor said:

“We are working on new stuff and we’re excited to work on it, and we are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category. So, beyond that, I can’t say much, but the difference between now and a year ago is the fuse has been lit and the desire is there.”

Should this yield a new NIN album, it would be the band’s first since their 2020 ambient releases Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, and the more traditional 2018 album Bad Witch.

Reznor also told Consequence about his initial reluctance to tour, saying, “The truth of this tour was I had put off touring for a while because I wasn’t sure how to present the music. I kind of feel like my goal as an artist at the age I’m at right now is not to just rinse and repeat and tour until you can’t tour anymore. Either you die or you can’t physically do it, or people aren’t interested… all of which aren’t great options.”

Read the full feature here.