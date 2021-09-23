Almost exactly 30 years ago, Nirvana‘s seminal 1991 album Nevermind was released. The record catapulted the Pacific Northwest grunge rockers into global fame, rising to No. 1 worldwide in the following months and inspiring an entire generation of angsty youths. To celebrate the album and its continued impact, a special 30th anniversary edition of Nevermind is set to be released.

Released by Geffen/UMe record labels, the 30th anniversary edition of Nevermind will drop in November and feature a bunch of unheard material. Ranging from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digtital/CD and vinyl, the effort will include a total of 94 audio and video tracks, 70 of which were previously unreleased. For the anniversary edition, Nevermind was newly remastered from its original half-inch stereo analog tapes to a high-resolution format.

Among the new material included are four complete live shows documenting the band’s historic rise to fame — Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at club Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

Of course, Nevermind was recently making headlines, but not for the music itself. Just a few weeks ago, the baby on the cover of the album, aka Spencer Elden, sued the band for child pornography. Elden claimed he suffered “lifelong damages” as a result of the image and claims his legal guardians never signed paperwork “authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him.”

Check out Uproxx’s The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked here.

Nevermind 30th Anniversary Editions are out 11/12 via Geffen/UMe. Pre-order it here.