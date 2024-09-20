When it comes to the ice cream flavor universe of Vermont favorites Ben & Jerry’s, the late Grateful Dead leader Jerry Garcia has been on top of the musical mountain for years, thanks to the popular Cherry Garcia flavor named in his honor. Now, Vermont native Noah Kahan has his time to shine, too.

Yesterday (September 19), Ben & Jerry’s unveiled Northern Latte-tude, a new flavor named after Kahan’s 2022 song “Northern Latitude.” Kahan was over the moon about the news when he tweeted yesterday, “F*cking pinch me.”

Ben & Jerry’s head of brand innovation Emily Smith in a statement (via Billboard), “We were more than excited to partner with Noah Kahan to create this flavor. With Noah being from Vermont and establishing his non-profit The Busyhead Project to support such an important issue that he cares deeply about, we saw tons of fan gratitude for Noah’s Latte-tude, all while doing good.”

The bad news is that most people reading this will probably never have the chance to try Northern Latte-tude, as things stand now. The flavor debuted last night in Essex Junction, Vermont, exclusively at a concert Kahan played to benefit The Busyhead Project, Kahan’s nonprofit that provides mental health support for Vermont residents. The flavor will also be available today, but exclusively at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops in Burlington and Waterbury, Vermont, and only today. So, unless Ben & Jerry’s changes their plans, the limited engagement that is Northern Latte-tude will be over soon.