Chappell Roan had quite the night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards yesterday (September 11), to put it lightly. She delivered a strong performance of “Good Luck, Babe!” and won the Best New Artist award, but she was involved in the some red carpet drama, too.

A video from before the festivities shows a photographer seemingly tell Roan to “shut the f*ck up,” to which Roan responded, “You shut the f*ck up! Not me, b*tch.”

Noah Kahan shared that video and took the opportunity to relay his own similar experience, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I’ll never forget leaving Clive Davis and the horrific sh*t photographers and paparazzi or whatever were saying to me in front of my sweet mom who couldn’t believe it was actually happening. Love this @ChappellRoan way to stand up for yourself.”

He added in another tweet, “Most I’ve interacted with are kind and professional but sadly there are some parasites who intentionally instigate confrontations with caring people who are there to live out a dream in order to further their own interests. Its so toxic and f*ck them for that.”

Meanwhile, Roan beat out quite the roster to win Best New Artist, as also nominated in the category were Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and Tyla.