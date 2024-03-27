Here Is Noah Kahan’s ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour’ Setlist

Noah Kahan is on the road again. Last month the “Stick Season” hitmaker kicked off his international We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour. Over the course of the past year, Kahan had quite a breakthrough with his third studio album, Stick Season. Though he had been releasing music since 2017, last year launched Kahan into a new level of stardom, with hits like “She Calls Me Back,” “Dial Drunk,” and of course, Stick Season‘s title track.

As a result, the We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour has shown to be one of the year’s most anticipated tours. According to Setlist.fm, Kahan’s setlist will comprise of many songs from Stick Season, as well as songs from his first two albums, Busyhead and I Am / I Was.

The show will be a treat for newer fans, as well as day-one fans.

You can see the full setlist below.