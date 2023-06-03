Just days after he called Matty Healy of The 1975 a “slack-jawed f*ckwit” over suggesting an Oasis reunion,Noel Gallagher is now doubling down on the comments during an interview with NME.

“Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to f*cking start a band in the first place,” Gallagher said. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that f*cking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some f*cking sh*t.”

Gallagher then went off about how he felt about the band winning — and that his two kids agreed.

“I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this sh*t?’” he added. “They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is f*cking sh*t’. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f*cking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

Throughout the interview, Gallagher did, however, express his love for Kasabian as real rockers and thinks those behind the AI-generated Oasis album were “f*cking idiots” who have “too much time on their hands.”

