Though The 1975 finished touring the US, Matty Healy is not done making headlines. After eating raw meat on stage and making out with fans, he is now complaining about Oasis being broken up. In a new interview, the singer went on a rant about the notorious bad relationship between the Gallagher brothers — and he’s got a serious message for them.

“What are Oasis doing?” he said. “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother? I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s — they need to grow up. They’re sat around in Little Venice and Little Highgate, crying because they’re in an argument with their brother. Grow up; headline Glastonbury.”

He continued, “There is not one person going to a High Flying Birds gig, or a Liam Gallagher gig, that wouldn’t rather be at an Oasis gig. Do me a favor: Get back together; stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

Watch the full interview above. Hopefully this was the push that Oasis needed.