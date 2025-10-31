This past summer, The Marías’ María Zardoya launched Not For Radio, a new solo endeavor. Her debut album, Melt, dropped a few weeks ago, earlier this month.

Now, she has shared her first video in support of the project, for album standout “Swan.” The striking black-and-white visual makes great use of contrast to come across as bold even in its no-saturation presentation.

In a recent Billboard interview, Zardoya said of the project, “I went into Not For Radio with the intention of not writing any pop songs. […] It’s a project with songs that I want people to experience the way that I love experiencing music — out in nature, lying under a tree or going on a walk. [It’s written] completely out of my comfort zone and away from the industry.”

She also wrote previously, “don’t worry, the band will be here forever. i love making music as the marías, and nothing will ever change that. but i wanted to challenge myself to make a project that resonated with me in a different way. there are layers to who we all are as individuals, and this is another layer of me, another flower in the garden. welcome to my alternate reality.”

Watch the “Swan” video above.