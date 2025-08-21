The Marías have been kicking ass over the past few years, but now the band’s María Zardoya wants to try something different: She just launched Not For Radio, a new solo endeavor.

Announcing the project on social media yesterday (August 20), Zardoya wrote:

“i made a solo project @notforradio don’t worry, the band will be here forever. i love making music as the marías, and nothing will ever change that. but i wanted to challenge myself to make a project that resonated with me in a different way. there are layers to who we all are as individuals, and this is another layer of me, another flower in the garden. welcome to my alternate reality.”

She also shared an audio snippet titled “Message 1,” in which she says, “Hi, it’s Maria. Welcome to Not For Radio, my alternate reality. I wanted to explore on my own what it meant to love and to lose. I keep asking myself the question: Is love worth the pain? If there’s a pain that only love can cause, the ache of someone’s absence, of knowing that they once lived there, inside your home, tangible and tender, but now reside only inside your memory. I don’t know. What do you think? Is love worth the pain? I’m ready to find out.”

This comes days after Zardoya announced a new partnership with YSL Beauty.