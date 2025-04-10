The Marías had a significant commercial breakthrough last year with their sophomore album, Submarine, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart, a major improvement from their debut, 2021’s Cinema, topping out at 176. They brought the project around North American and Europe last year on the Submarine Tour, and now they’re gearing up to run it back: Today (April 10), they announced Submarine Tour (Extended).

The new shows stretch from July to September and will see the band playing noteworthy venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado and The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California. They’ll be supported on select dates by Julie and Momma.

For tickets, an artist pre-sale starts April 15 at 10 a.m. local and ends April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tickets can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the list of tour dates below.