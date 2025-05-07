Nourished By Time Announces His New Album, ‘The Passionate Ones’

Last year, indie singer-songwriter Nourished By Time released the Catching Chickens EP and paired it with a world tour in which he spent some time opening for Toro Y Moi. At the time, it was said big things were ahead for the Baltimore artist, and it turns out, that was true.
This year, Nourished By Time will follow up with a new album, The Passionate Ones — his first for XL Recordings. Described in a press release as “a twelve-track catharsis, howled from the underbelly of late-stage capitalism,” The Passionate Ones is due on August 22. Accompanying the announcement, Nourished By Time also released the album’s first single, “Max Potential,” alongside a moody music video. Shot at sundown at a rocky beach, the video mirrors the single’s introspective mood, with Nourished By Time’s Marcus Brown wandering the seaside in shirt and tie, caught between the drudgery of a nine-to-five and the uncertainty of his artistic pursuits.
You can check out the “Max Potential” video above.
The Passionate Ones is out on 8/22 via XL Recordings. You can find more info here. See below for the tracklist and touring info.
The Passionate Ones Tracklist
01. “Automatic Love”
02. “Idiot In The Park”
03. “Max Potential”
04. “It’s Time”
05. “Cult Interlude”
06. “9 2 5”
07. “Crazy People”
08. “Jojo” feat. Tony Bontana
09. “BABY BABY”
10. “Tossed Away”
11. “When The War Is Over”
12. “The Passionate Ones”
Nourished By Time 2025 Tour Dates
05/16 – San Diego, CA – Wonderfront Music Festival
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
05/31 – Istanbul, TR – Saloon IKSV
06/02 – Paris, FR – Hasard Ludlique
06/04 – Lisbon, PT – ZDB
06/05 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
06/08 – New York, NY – Governor’s Ball Music Festival
07/31 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08/10 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
11/01 – Turin, IT – Club to Club