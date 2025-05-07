Nourished By Time Announces His New Album, ‘The Passionate Ones’

Last year, indie singer-songwriter Nourished By Time released the Catching Chickens EP and paired it with a world tour in which he spent some time opening for Toro Y Moi. At the time, it was said big things were ahead for the Baltimore artist, and it turns out, that was true.

This year, Nourished By Time will follow up with a new album, The Passionate Ones — his first for XL Recordings. Described in a press release as “a twelve-track catharsis, howled from the underbelly of late-stage capitalism,” The Passionate Ones is due on August 22. Accompanying the announcement, Nourished By Time also released the album’s first single, “Max Potential,” alongside a moody music video. Shot at sundown at a rocky beach, the video mirrors the single’s introspective mood, with Nourished By Time’s Marcus Brown wandering the seaside in shirt and tie, caught between the drudgery of a nine-to-five and the uncertainty of his artistic pursuits.

You can check out the “Max Potential” video above.

The Passionate Ones is out on 8/22 via XL Recordings. You can find more info here. See below for the tracklist and touring info.