Last month, Toro Y Moi released his new album, Hole Erth, preceded by the singles “Tuesday,” “Heaven,” “Hollywood” and “Babydaddy.” Today, he has announced the dates for his 2025 tour supporting the album, with opening artists Panda Bear, Nourished By Time, and Kassie Krut. Before the tour kicks off next February, Toro will perform at III Points Festival in Miami on October 19 (this Saturday), and at the Greek Theatre in Berkley on October 25, alongside rappers Aminé and Kenny Mason (billed as Toro y Moi’s biggest hometown headline show to date).

Tickets for the tour will be on sale here starting October 18th at 10AM local time, with pre-sale starting tomorrow, October 16th at 10AM local time. You can find more information here.