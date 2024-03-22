Today (March 22) is a big one for Nourished By Time for two reasons. First, the Baltimore singer/songwriter/producer just shared Catching Chickens, a new EP that’s his first release on XL Recordings. The second is that he also announced a headlining tour today. Included in the run are his first headlining dates in the UK.
The artist also just released a limited-edition white-label vinyl pressing of the project, which can be found here. As for the tour, find more information about tickets here.
Check out all of Nourished By Time’s upcoming tour dates below.
Nourished By Time 2024 Tour Dates
06/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
06/11 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/12 — Boston, MA @ Red Room @ Cafe 939
06/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
06/16 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/17 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
06/20 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/23 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
06/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
06/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
06/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
08/02 — Poland @ OFF Festival *
08/03 — Denmark @ O Days *
08/08-10 — Sweden @ Way Out West *
08/12 — Switzerland, @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen *
08/14-17 — Portugal @ Pardes De Coura *
08/22-25 — Lincolnshire, UK @ Lost Village *
08/24 — London, UK @ RALLY Festival *
08/29 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival *
09/01 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
09/03 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/04 — Manchester, UK @ YES
09/05 — London, UK @ ICA
09/07 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
* festival appearance
Catching Chickens is out now via XL Recordings. Find more information here.