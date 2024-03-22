Today (March 22) is a big one for Nourished By Time for two reasons. First, the Baltimore singer/songwriter/producer just shared Catching Chickens, a new EP that’s his first release on XL Recordings. The second is that he also announced a headlining tour today. Included in the run are his first headlining dates in the UK.

The artist also just released a limited-edition white-label vinyl pressing of the project, which can be found here. As for the tour, find more information about tickets here.

Check out all of Nourished By Time’s upcoming tour dates below.