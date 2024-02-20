It seems 2024 is going to even be a bigger deal for Nourished By Time, as he announced his upcoming EP, Catching Chickens. The first glimpse of the project is his new song, “Hand On Me,” which focuses on a relationship being destroyed by a lack of trust.

It also received a music video, which was directed by Josh Renaut. “The video is about being reminded that you’re an angel by other angels, featuring a surrealist commentary on celebrity culture,” Nourished By Time shared in a statement.

As for what fans can expect from other tracks on the EP, “Had Ya Called” finds himself struggling after a friendship grows apart, and “Hell Of A Ride” will focus on “the fall of the American empire and late-stage capitalism loneliness,” per a press release.

Throughout last year, Nourished By Time gained traction for his album, Erotic Probiotic 2, and his collaboration with Yaeji on her With A Hammer track, “Happy.”

Check out “Hand On Me” above. Continue scrolling to view the Catching Chickens cover art and tracklist.