It seems 2024 is going to even be a bigger deal for Nourished By Time, as he announced his upcoming EP, Catching Chickens. The first glimpse of the project is his new song, “Hand On Me,” which focuses on a relationship being destroyed by a lack of trust.
It also received a music video, which was directed by Josh Renaut. “The video is about being reminded that you’re an angel by other angels, featuring a surrealist commentary on celebrity culture,” Nourished By Time shared in a statement.
As for what fans can expect from other tracks on the EP, “Had Ya Called” finds himself struggling after a friendship grows apart, and “Hell Of A Ride” will focus on “the fall of the American empire and late-stage capitalism loneliness,” per a press release.
Throughout last year, Nourished By Time gained traction for his album, Erotic Probiotic 2, and his collaboration with Yaeji on her With A Hammer track, “Happy.”
Check out “Hand On Me” above. Continue scrolling to view the Catching Chickens cover art and tracklist.
Nourished By Time’s Catching Chickens EP Artwork
Nourished By Time’s Catching Chickens EP Tracklist
1. “Hell Of A Ride”
2. “Hand On Me”
3. “Poison-Soaked”
4. “Had Ya Called”
5. “Romance In Me”
Catching Chickens is out 3/22 via XL Recordings. Find more information here.