An Oasis reunion is something that many thought would never happen, due to the seemingly indefatigable tension between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. A few days ago, though, it was reported that the band had a reunion tour scheduled, and that news was followed by Oasis teasing an announcement.

Well, it finally happened: Today (August 27), Oasis has announced a reunion tour.

So far, only shows in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland have been revealed, but a press release notes, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”

The current set of dates runs from July 2025 to August 2025 and includes a four-night stint at London’s Wembley Stadium. The tour will feature Oasis’ first UK and Ireland concerts in 16 years.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on August 31 at 9 a.m. local time, via ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, and seetickets.com. Tickets for the Dublin shows will be available starting August 31 at 8 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.ie.

In a statement, the band says:

“The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised.”

Check out the list of tour dates so far below.