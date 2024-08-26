Over the weekend, a report dropped, and if this report is accurate, it’s major: Oasis is supposedly ready to finally reunite after years of beef between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. The band has supposedly already booked a bunch of shows, including a ten-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The group has yet to comment on the report, but they do have something to say: On X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (August 25), Oasis shared a mysterious video teaser that uses their classic italicized font and shows simply the date of August 27 and a time of 8 a.m. (with no time zone specified).

Especially worth noting here is the fact that August 29 marks the 30th anniversary of their 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe. However, the band previously announced an anniversary reissue of the album back in May, so it’s not clear exactly what this week’s announcement will be.

Liam went on a Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour this summer, and at the time the run was announced, somebody asked Liam if Noel would be joining him on the run. Liam said, “He’s been asked and he’s refused.”

Meanwhile, Noel recently said of an encounter he had with Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, “I did actually bump into Dave [at Glastonbury 2024]. He was about three feet away from me when I was watching LCD Soundsystem and he was staying in the same hotel I was staying in. I would just like him to wind his f*cking neck in about Oasis. I wouldn’t talk to him. I haven’t got time for that f*cking mob any more.”