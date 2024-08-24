No one wins when the family feuds—especially Oasis fans. After years of tension-filled digs in the news headlines, it appears brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have finally settled their differences.

Now, according to a report published by Sunday Times, Oasis is planning to reunite on stage. According to a source, the group has already booked a slew of shows. The insider claimed Oasis’ highly-anticipated performances will be sprinkled across the UK, including summer 2025 shows in Manchester and London. As for the supposed lucky venues, Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium are reportedly set to host the group’s eager fans. But that is just the tip of the rumor iceberg.

The source went on to allege that Oasis’ supposed Wembley Stadium appear will span ten nights. If true, the residency would dethrone a concert record currently held by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. The Gallaghers’ public support of Swift (though seemingly for self-serving reasons) makes the record snatching a potential fun cosmic event.

Liam Gallagher further fanned the rumor flames in an exchange with a fan on X (formerly Twitter). After the user slammed the idea of Oasis playing Heaton Park, Liam hilariously clapped back, writing: “See you down the front.”

Well, so much for Noel Gallagher’s $100 million stipulation in order to reconnect with Oasis.