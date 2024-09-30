Last month, Oasis announced Oasis Live ’25, a long-awaited reunion tour from the band. At the time, shows were announced for England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and while there were no US dates, a press release noted, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”

Indeed, plans were underway, and now they’ve been revealed: Today (September 30), Oasis has added 2025 tour dates for North America. As a recent report accurately indicated, the tour is coming to Toronto; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Boston; Los Angeles; and Mexico City, with those dates set for August and September 2025.

In a statement, the band says, “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Registration for a ticket pre-sale is open from now until October 1 at 8 a.m. ET, via the Oasis website. The general on-sale starts October 4 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.

Check out the full run of dates below.