Oasis Liam Gallagher Noel Gallagher 2024
Simon Emmett
Indie

The Oasis Reunion Tour Is Officially Coming To The US As The Band Announces New Shows

Last month, Oasis announced Oasis Live ’25, a long-awaited reunion tour from the band. At the time, shows were announced for England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and while there were no US dates, a press release noted, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”

Indeed, plans were underway, and now they’ve been revealed: Today (September 30), Oasis has added 2025 tour dates for North America. As a recent report accurately indicated, the tour is coming to Toronto; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Boston; Los Angeles; and Mexico City, with those dates set for August and September 2025.

In a statement, the band says, “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Registration for a ticket pre-sale is open from now until October 1 at 8 a.m. ET, via the Oasis website. The general on-sale starts October 4 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.

Check out the full run of dates below.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25

07/04/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/05/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/11/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/12/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/16/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/25/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/26/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/30/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/02/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/03/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/08/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/17/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/24/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12/2025 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors