Last month, Oasis announced Oasis Live ’25, a long-awaited reunion tour from the band. At the time, shows were announced for England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, and while there were no US dates, a press release noted, “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.”
Indeed, plans were underway, and now they’ve been revealed: Today (September 30), Oasis has added 2025 tour dates for North America. As a recent report accurately indicated, the tour is coming to Toronto; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Boston; Los Angeles; and Mexico City, with those dates set for August and September 2025.
In a statement, the band says, “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”
Registration for a ticket pre-sale is open from now until October 1 at 8 a.m. ET, via the Oasis website. The general on-sale starts October 4 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.
Check out the full run of dates below.
Oasis 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
07/04/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/05/2025 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/11/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/12/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/16/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/19/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/20/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park
07/25/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/26/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
07/30/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/02/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/03/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/08/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/09/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/12/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
08/16/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/17/2025 — Dublin, IE @ Croke Park
08/24/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
08/28/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/31/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/06/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
09/12/2025 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium