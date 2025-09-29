Oasis Seem To Tease They’ll Play Even More Reunion Tour Dates In 2026

Oasis’ reunion tour has been one of the biggest music events of 2025. Now the band has some thinking that it could extend into 2026.

As the show wrapped up with “Champagne Supernova” (as Billboard notes), Liam Gallagher told fans, “See you next year.” In fan-shot videos like this one, Gallagher then feigned shock by covering his mouth, then proceeded to sarcastically slap himself on his wrists.

This comes after a supposed leaked set of Oasis’ 2026 tour dates surfaced last month. The band is allegedly plotting a run of shows in the UK and Europe in July and August 2026, if the rumor is to be believed.

In an interview last month, Noel Gallagher declined to comment on rumors that the band would play more shows in 2026.

He did speak about how the tour was going, though, saying, “Every night is the crowd’s first night, so every night’s got that same kind of energy. It’s been truly amazing… I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the minute. […] It’s great just to be back with [guitarist] Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all said and done we’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I forgot how funny he was.”