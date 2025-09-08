Oasis Summer Forever

Last summer, a phenomenon spread from beyond the music world to culture at large, defining a time period into a single, four-letter word: Brat. It was “Brat Summer,” kicked off by an album from pop trendsetter Charli XCX, which came with its own color scheme, carefree attitude, and even light political endorsements. People young and, err, not-so-young could create their very own Brat avatar using an online Brat generator, make an “Apple” dance video for TikTok, or chase down Charli at iconic public moments like her Brat wall “performance” or abroad as she thrashed around for a Boiler Room set.

Interestingly, the moment wasn’t even tied to a tour, which made her Sweat run with Troye Sivan and her eventual Brat concerts feel like extensions of Brat summer even as the weather changed and the calendar flipped. And it also highlighted a greater cultural trend, where online fandoms and social media moments intersect art to form cultural touchstones that feel more monocultural than ever.

Just the year before, cinema enjoyed the Barbenheimer moment, in which two disparate films opened on the same day — connected only by proximity and quality — and saw massive numbers thanks to people’s social-driven desire to participate in a moment. And of course, there was Taylor Swift, traversing her Eras Tour first around America, and then globally, where just about every major city in the world had its weekend in the spotlight for people to participate in a one-time cultural touchstone. Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour ran concurrently and saw a similar reaction, with people dressing in their finest chrome outfits to pay tribute to a dance-pop moment like no other.

Which, of course, brings us to 2025 and the music event of this summer: Oasis. Easily the most sought-after and hoped-for reunion tours of the past decade, the long-feuding Gallagher brothers finally put their differences aside and decided to, in the words of Matty Healy, be the biggest band in the world. Beginning the run at the top of summer in their British homeland and now making their way to the US (with Asia and Latin America to come), you don’t need to go much beyond Instagram to learn that Oasis Summer is in full force. Nearly every tour stop is making news for some reason — without looking to create viral moments through pre-planned live guests — whether it is Dua Lipa passionately singing along to “Don’t Look Back In Anger” as an audience member or Liam playfully jabbing Coldplay’s fan concert cam.

With their stop in Los Angeles over the weekend for two nights at the Rose Bowl, the magnitude of the shows came into focus. Thanks to both online sales and a Hollywood pop-up shop that stocked an insane amount of new Oasis merch — including their much-sought-after Adidas collab — there was more band merch worn at this particular concert than I’d ever seen before. It came to the point that the people who most stood out were the ones that got creative with their fits. There were folks who dressed as if they were members of the band complete with Adidas tracksuits and bucket hats. There were those that dusted off rare, vintage pieces that proved their Oasis bonafides. There were even people who made custom pieces to have their own inside-joke messaging.

But it became pretty clear once the band started playing that people weren’t just at the show because it was the thing to do. Fans all over knew the words to not just the massive radio hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova,” but also the fan favorites like “Acquiesce” and “Talk Tonight.” The audience skewed millennial and Gen X, but there were certainly plenty of younger people attending as well, firing up cigarettes and spilling beer with their older contemporaries, knowing the words to “Slide Away” as well as someone that was actually around for that song’s release.