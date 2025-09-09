The Oasis reunion tour is spectacular, and somebody who has a unique perspective of it is Matt Shultz, the lead singer of Cage The Elephant. The band are the openers for the North American shows and Shultz spoke about what the experience has been like.

Shultz told Variety said that while he has met the brothers previously, he hasn’t had the chance to get some face-to-face time with them on this tour. He said, “They’re very family-oriented on this tour. I’ve seen some of their kids around, but [Liam and Noel] have been pretty insulated. They’re living a kind of home life on the road, so we haven’t really hung out yet. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to hang.”

He also spoke about being on stage, saying, “The first few moments of walking out on stage are pretty astounding. I went into it thinking the crowd would fill up over time, but the audiences have really shown up early. It’s amazing.”

