The Oasis reunion tour is spectacular, and somebody who has a unique perspective of it is Matt Shultz, the lead singer of Cage The Elephant. The band are the openers for the North American shows and Shultz spoke about what the experience has been like.
Shultz told Variety said that while he has met the brothers previously, he hasn’t had the chance to get some face-to-face time with them on this tour. He said, “They’re very family-oriented on this tour. I’ve seen some of their kids around, but [Liam and Noel] have been pretty insulated. They’re living a kind of home life on the road, so we haven’t really hung out yet. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to hang.”
He also spoke about being on stage, saying, “The first few moments of walking out on stage are pretty astounding. I went into it thinking the crowd would fill up over time, but the audiences have really shown up early. It’s amazing.”
Check out Oasis’ setlist below, along with their upcoming tour dates. Also learn more about their North American fan stores here.
Oasis’ Oasis Live ’25 Tour Setlist For North America
1. “Hello”
2. “Acquiesce”
3. “Morning Glory”
4. “Some Might Say”
5. “Bring It On Down”
6. “Cigarettes & Alcohol”
7. “Fade Away”
8. “Supersonic”
9. “Roll With It”
10. “Talk Tonight”
11. “Half The World Away”
12. “Little By Little”
13. “D’You Know What I Mean?”
14. “Stand By Me”
15. “Cast No Shadow”
16. “Slide Away”
17. “Whatever”
18. “Live Forever”
19. “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star”
20. “The Masterplan” (encore)
21. “Don’t Look Back In Anger” (encore)
22. “Wonderwall” (encore)
23. “Champagne Supernova” (encore)
Oasis’ 2025 Tour Dates: Oasis Live ’25
09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros
09/27 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/04 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
11/07 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
11/15 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/16 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio River Plate
11/19 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
11/22 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS
11/23 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Estadio MorumBIS