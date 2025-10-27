Taking a break from his work on movies like Marty Supreme, Daniel Lopatin has a new Oneohtrix Point Never album, Tranquilizer, on the way.

He shared three new songs when he announced it last week. Now, there’s another new one, “Measuring Ruins.” Like the songs the preceded it, it’s an atmospheric and layered sound collage.

Product pages for the album include the description, “Tranquilizer conjures a sonic hallucination: ambient calm twisting into digital chaos; mundane textures giving way to emotional overload. It’s a record shaped by obscurity and obsolescence. Real and unreal blur. Samples melt into static. A door creaks open inside a dream.” A press release also says the project was “sparked by Lopatin’s discovery that a vast archive of 90s sample CDs had vanished from the Internet Archive, a moment that left Lopatin creatively charged.”

Listen to “Measuring Ruins” above. Find the Tranquilizer cover art and tracklist below, along with OPN’s upcoming tour dates.