Daniel Lopatin is always doing something. He just did the music for the movie Marty Supreme, for example. He remains active as Oneohtrix Point Never, too, with his latest album, Again, arriving in 2023. The discography is about to grow: Today (October 20), Lopatin announced a new OPN album, Tranquilizer, set to arrive on November 21.

He also shared three new songs: “For Residue,” “Bumpy,” and “Lifeworld,” all of which come across as atmospheric audio collages. Product pages for the album include this description:

“Tranquilizer conjures a sonic hallucination: ambient calm twisting into digital chaos; mundane textures giving way to emotional overload. It’s a record shaped by obscurity and obsolescence. Real and unreal blur. Samples melt into static. A door creaks open inside a dream.”

A press release also notes the project was “sparked by Lopatin’s discovery that a vast archive of 90s sample CDs had vanished from the Internet Archive, a moment that left Lopatin creatively charged.”

Listen to the new songs above. Find the Tranquilizer cover art and tracklist below.