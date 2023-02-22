Ozzy Osbourne has been getting in his time on the television screen. The former Black Sabbath frontman was in an ad from the enterprise software company Workday. “Who’s the new guy?” one worker asks. The other replies, “I don’t know, but he’s supposed to be some kind of rock star.”

Now, he’s in a commercial for the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality game. Ozzy and Sharon, his wife, are preparing to take a flight, but Ozzy is clad in his headset and gets caught up playing. “Hang on Sharon,” he calls out to her, “I want to plug in my PlayStation VR2.” He adds, not very convincingly, “I’m very technical these days.”

Of course, he swears often, so much so that Sharon checks in on him: “Ozzy, what’s wrong?”

The ad follows the announcement that Ozzy is retiring from touring. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fan,” he wrote in a statement. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Watch the commercial above.