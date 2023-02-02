Yesterday, Ozzy Osbourne devastated many fans with the announcement of his retirement from touring. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he began, explaining that his “body is still physically weak” after he damaged his spine.

In a new interview with Billboard, the rock star discussed his new album Patient Number 9, which had many features from artists like Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Josh Homme, and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who tragically passed last year. “He died literally a week or two after he worked on my album,” Osbourne said when asked about Hawkins.

When asked if the Black Sabbath frontman has a favorite memory with Hawkins, he answered, “He kept saying to me, ‘I work for Dave Grohl, I work for Dave Grohl.’ I went, ‘Yeah?’ ‘I play drums for Dave Grohl.’ I say, ‘Yeah?’ ‘I mean, he’s my boss.’ ‘Oh yeah, yeah,’ I said. I don’t know if he was joking or what.”

Upon the death of Hawkins, Osbourne took to Twitter to share a tribute: “@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

