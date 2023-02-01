Ozzy Osbourne turned 74 years old last December and in the years preceding that birthday, the legendary rocker has been open about his health struggles. Recently, he shared an update about a recent surgery he had, noting of the aftermath, “The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK, but I just can’t f*cking walk much now.” Now, he’s back with another update about his health and touring future.

Osbourne’s message shared today (February 1) starts, “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

He then revealed he’s canceling his upcoming UK and European tour dates, adding, “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F*CKS ME UP, more than you will ever know. Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023