For the last several years, New York art-punk trio Palberta has dropping impressive album after impressive album. Their latest, Palberta5000, was released earlier this year, and might be the most intriguing of all the band’s releases to date. Across sixteen tracks, the trio seamlessly blends the danceability of funk and R&B with minimalist, plucky indie rock instrumentals, making for a constantly innovative and exciting listen.

To celebrate the new album, the band sat down to talk Avril Lavigne, their matching Palberta tattoos, and Zoolander in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Friendship, organic, fun, giggles.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As music that inspires people.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

NYC baby!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Not sure if we have an answer to this question. While there is definitely overlap in what we listen to and grew up listening to, we also each listen to different music. And we don’t go into songwriting having a specific artist in mind that we try to emulate. Maybe our inspiration comes from our many incredibly talented and creative friends in our immediate and peripheral music community.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Too many to choose from! Too many meals!

What album do you know every word to?

Let Go and/or Under My Skin by Avril Lavigne.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Probably when we saw Liz Phair at a festival we played in Raleigh, NC. It was summer, so we were all covered in sweat in the front row, scream-singing and jumping the whole time. Then we got to meet Liz after her set and it was magical.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Jeans, tank top or t-shirt and a pair of fly sneakers. It’s the cutest and most comfortable outfit

.Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Lately we’ve all been really enjoying watching Tierra Whack’s incredible freestyles on her Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Probably a Lucinda Williams or Neil Young song.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Recipe for cinnamon buns.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Bad Girls by Donna Summer.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Oh god, so many to choose from. Maybe in Albuquerque, trying to fall asleep on the living room floor of someone who wouldn’t stop playing piano ballads & singing goth-cabaret-opera for hours after the show ended? Followed by them having loud sex in the same room divided by a curtain?

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Our matching Palberta tattoo, written by Ani’s mom in her beautiful cursive. A friend in Philly gave it to us at their house! A couple of ours came out squiggly from shaking in pain!

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, also pretty much any pop song from the early 2000s.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

When we’re touring and people bring us home-cooked meals to our shows.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t worry, you won’t be playing shitty boring folk music with boys forever!

What’s the last show you went to?

Lily’s band opening for Of Montreal at Union Transfer in Philly.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Zoolander.

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Clams linguine.

Palberta5000 is out now. Listen and pick up some merch on Bandcamp.