It’s finally time to resume the wonderful practice of music festivals, as necessary precautions due to the pandemic are thankfully abating. To that end, plenty of brand new concepts are getting announced, as music fans are itching to get back out there and hear live music from their favorite artists. And this year, country lovers in Los Angeles have quite a treat in store, with a brand new event from Goldenvoice called Palomino Festival.

Taking place on Saturday, July 9th at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, the stacked lineup includes all the modern country favorites, and some of the old guard, too. Indie country and folk legends like Jason Isbell, Nikki Lane, Paul Cauthen, and Jamie Wyatt will all be there, along with signature country music headliner, Kacey Musgraves, oh and the absolutely iconic Willie Nelson. With other great artists like Orville Peck and Valerie June rounding out the day, it’s basically a daydream for country music lovers. Check out the full lineup below and register for early access to passes right here.

Palomino Festival full lineup:

Kacey Musgraves

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Turnpike Troubadours

Orville Peck

Old Crow Medicine Show

Valerie June

Charley Crockett

Paul Cauthen

Nikki Lane

Morgan Wade

Sierra Ferrell

Langhorne Slim

Amythyst Kiah

Sierra Hull

Low Cut Connie

Jamie Wyatt

Ian Noe

Logan Ledger

And very special guests The Compton Cowboys