Indie rock fans typically hold two contradictory beliefs about the music industry — it’s filled with clueless idiots who are somehow also evil masterminds, sublimating success from subterfuge alone. Consider the curious case of Panchiko, which allowed for the possibility of both to be true — a CD-R of their supposed 4-song demo D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L was supposedly uploaded to YouTube by a supposed 4Chan user in 2016, who supposedly found it in a Nottingham thrift store after being drawn in by the typeface and manga image on its cover. Supposedly, it was from the year 2000 and its alluringly degraded audio was supposedly the result of something called “disc rot,” a term that almost no one had heard of before, even when chillwave made audio degradation de rigueur. And supposedly, it contained no contact information besides the first names of the people who made it, and no one else claimed to have another copy.

As D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L began to circulate online and achieve an almost legendary status in spite of — and more likely, because of — its mystery, some questioned whether they were actually a major label’s astroturfed attempt at virality, or even the work of a CIA operative. As with most supposed hoaxes being debated on Discord, Reddit, and 4Chan during the 2010s, many assumed that Death Grips were involved in some way.

When the band turned out to be a couple of genial, middle-aged blokes who’d more or less quit music entirely after their demos fell on deaf ears, the actual members of Panchiko — frontman Owain, guitarist/producer Andy and “charisma/bass-ish guy” Shaun, still no last names — couldn’t help but be let down as well. “I was as disappointed as the rest of the Panchiko fans when I found out I wasn’t a member of Death Grips,” Andy quips.

In the pockets of music fandom that considers themselves “deeply online” — Rate Your Music, The Needle Drop, Album Of The Year, Reddit, and such — Panchiko’s new album Failed At Math(s) is one of 2023’s most anticipated releases. For those on the outside, Panchiko likely still remain as much of an obscurity as they were in 2000. This isn’t a situation like American Football or Duster, where a modestly successful indie artist returns after a long hiatus to a level of acclaim and influence exponentially bigger than anything they experienced in their heyday; they at least were signed to respected indie labels back in the late ’90s and its primary members continued to make widely available music in the time since.

Meanwhile, the startling dissonance between Panchiko’s public presence and sudden popularity usually leads to accusations of being an industry plant with secretly rich parents. During their original run, Panchiko’s live audience often consisted of the bar staff, other bands on the bill, and almost nobody who wasn’t being paid to be there. When they started playing real gigs at the end of 2021, they immediately did so in 400-1000 capacity rooms in the UK and the US. Spotify statistics are an imperfect metric for assessing real-life impact and almost certainly a pox on artistic discourse, but it’s a metric all the same and Panchiko currently have about 680,000 monthly listeners. For perspective, that’s somehow about 100,000 more than, say, Joyce Manor or Wednesday.

So is Panchiko a testament to meritocracy, that great music can overcome any number of obstacles to reach the audience it deserves? Or are they proof of just how much is left to chance? Just look at the first paragraph again and imagine if Panchiko had a landscape photo on its cover or if they were from Norfolk instead of Nottingham, or if a random Goodwill hunter found their demo as opposed to a true poster with a 4Chan account and a CD burner. When considering all of the bands who’ve plugged away for years without getting anywhere near as much traction, Panchiko understandably harbor a kind of survivor’s guilt. “It feels like we accidentally cheated, it is a bit weird to go from zero to 1000 in 20-odd years,” Andy explains. “There’s a bit of imposter syndrome, but it’s not even a syndrome.”

This is where Failed At Math(s) comes in, an attempt to affirm Panchiko as a legitimized, ongoing artistic endeavor rather than an internet curiosity. Though the beneficiary of nearly two decades of improved recording technology and a swell of popular demand, Failed at Math(s) makes for a logical extension of D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L — toggling between twitchy electronic pop, soaring Britrock and block-rockin’ beats, with a newfound dedication pacing and sequencing.