After a four-year hiatus from touring, Death Grips surprised their fans by announcing the North American Tour in December. Although many of the group’s supporters found themselves frustrated with Ticketmaster in their quest to secure tickets, the “Streaky” musicians’ tour officially kicked off without interruption.

Launching this past Thursday, May 4 in Portland, Oregon, at Revolution Hall, the tour found ticketholders anxiously awaiting the band to arrive in their respective cities. The group knocked out the Western wing of their tour this month, but fans now have an idea of what the setlist could have in store before Death Grips embarks on their East Coast run starting in September and October.

According to Setlist.FM, Death Grips’ setlist for their North American Tour, is filled to the brim with fan favorites and plenty of B-side gems. View the full setlist and remaining tour dates below.

“System Blower” “I’ve Seen Footage” “Spread Eagle Cross the Block” “I Break Mirrors With My Face in the United States” “Takyon (Death Yon)” “Get Got” “You Might Think He Loves You For Your Money But I Know What He Really Loves You For It’s Your Brand New Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat” “No Love” “Hustle Bones” “Blackjack” “BB Poison” “Inanimate Sensation” “Guillotine “Death Grips Is Online” “Giving Bad People Good Ideas” “Anne Bonny” “The Fever (Aye Aye)” “Have a Sad Cum BB” “Up My Sleeves” “Come Up and Get Me” “Bubbles Buried in This Jungle” “Lost Boys” “Black Paint” “Big House” “Lock Your Doors” “Runway H” “Hacker”

05/09 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ New Metal Festival

05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/18 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

09/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/20 — Boston @ House of Blues

09/21 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

09/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/28 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

09/29 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard

09/30 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/02 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/03 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/05 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/06 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom