If you’re a subscriber to Patti Smith’s substack newsletter, then February just got a little brighter. And for those superfans who maybe haven’t signed up for the rock icon‘s newsletter yet, you just might want to before February 2. Today, Smith announced that she’ll be throwing a virtual event that’s exclusively available to her Substack subscribers. Hosted at Electric Lady Studios, a place where Smith has a long history, the night will be a mix of mediums, just like Smith’s career has been. Beginning at 8 PM EST on February 2nd, 2022, Smith will host a “special night of music, readings and conversation.”

She will be joined by frequent collaborators Lenny Kaye and Tony Shanahan, and those who tune in to the performance will be given the chance to submit requests for songs and readings, and have access to replay of the evening for up to 24 hours following the event’s broadcast. Smith announced the event, where else?, on her Substack, which she launched back in April of 2021. Since then, she’s used her community on the newsletter platform to regularly post poetry, music, audio and video notes, and other ruminations. Substack has also been the home of her first serialized work, The Melting, which will be complete soon after almost 40 weeks of installments.