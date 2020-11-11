Getty Image
Paul McCartney Explains Why He Wishes He ‘Was A Bit More Like’ Bob Dylan

Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan are two of the most respected and continually loved musical icons from their era. They’re both all-time greats, but the former Beatle admits that in some ways, he wishes he was more like Dylan.

McCartney was asked about Dylan’s new album Rough And Rowdy Ways in a recent interview and he responded, “I always like what he does. Sometimes I wish I was a bit more like Bob. He’s legendary… and doesn’t give a sh*t! But I’m not like that. His new album? I thought it was really good. He writes really well. I love his singing — he came through the standards albums like a total crooner. But, yeah, I like his new stuff. People ask me who I’m a fan of and Bob Dylan and Neil Young always make the list.”

This comes not long after McCartney told Sean Lennon about how much Dylan influenced The Beatles early on in their run, saying, “We certainly got a lot from Dylan and I know I had one of his first LPs at home before The Beatles. I used to play that quite a lot so I was steeped in him and I think your dad was too, but that was just one of the influences.”

