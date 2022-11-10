It’s been another incredible year for Sir Paul McCartney and for his fans around the world. He put on a legendary tour of the US and headlined the Glastonbury music festival in the UK, where he welcomed his friend Dave Grohl for the Foo Fighters singer’s first time on stage since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. McCartney has just generally been as steady of a presence as can be for music lovers everywhere. With each year that passes, his legacy as perhaps the greatest living musician grows stronger.

For his next trick, McCartney has unveiled a new box set of 7-inch singles, 80 of them to be exact, and it’s a definitive drop to say the least. Within the 80 7-inch records, are 163 total tracks spanning over ten hours of music, a vast majority of which have never been pressed on 7-inch records before and come with their original B-sides. The box comes in an alluring wooden art crate that makes it look like the box set was pulled right out of the bottom of the sea. There’s a 148-page book with a personal foreword from Macca, an essay by Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield, liner notes, unique artwork for each record, and more. In short, it’s awesome ephemera from The Beatles great.

Only 3,000 boxes have been made, but the set will also be available digitally. For the physical copy collectors, each box is unique, too, with a randomly chosen test pressing of one of the singles within. The affable McCartney said in a statement, “I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you, too. They do for me, and there will be more to come…”

Listen to a sampler of some of the singles and get a look at the set in the unboxing video above.

The Paul McCartney 7″ Singles is available on 12/2. Pre-order it here.