Paul McCartney has been active in the music industry since the 1950s, and between then and now, he has collaborated with a bona fide ton of people. Based on a new teaser video, it appears he’s getting ready to add a slew of new names to that illustrious list.

The four-second clip shared on social media features a handful of quickly flashing photos of dice (much like the one on the cover art of his 2020 album McCartney III, and aside from the dots, there are names on some of the dice. The people alluded to via the text on the dice seem to be Anderson .Paak, Phoebe Bridgers, Idris Elba, EOB (Ed O’Brien), Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Beck, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, 3D, and Blood Orange. He also captioned the post with 12 dice emojis, which coincides with the number of names seen in the clip.

It would seem, then, that McCartney is planning some sort of collaborative project, like a series of remixes featuring these artists. Alternately, perhaps the potential project is an album of different artists covering McCartney III, like what Sharon Van Etten is doing with her tenth anniversary reissue of Epic.

Whatever the case may be, it seems McCartney has something going on, so stay tuned.

