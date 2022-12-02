Elton John American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Elton John Is Going Out With A Bang By Headlining Glastonbury In 2023 For His Final UK Show

by: FacebookInstagramTwitter

The Rocket Man isn’t done saying his final goodbyes. After a thrilling farewell concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Elton John has set his attention on his British fans. The 75-year-old music legend is set to headline Glastonbury Festival 2023, which will mark is final show in his home country.

With a career spanning 60 years and countless historic records (most recently assisting pop singer Britney Spears to earn her first top 15 single in decade) this decision seems the most fitting.

When asked about his slated performance, John told The Guardian, “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage. As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.”

John continued, “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career. I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

The festival’s head organizer, Emily Eavis, chimed in to add, “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year. This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs.”

The festival’s full lineup has not yet been revealed. However, keeping in line with this year’s headliners (Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney, with Diana Ross performing in the Legend’s slot), there will be at least two additional headliners added.

The festival is set to take place from June 21 to 25. To order tickets, click here.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×