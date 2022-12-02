The Rocket Man isn’t done saying his final goodbyes. After a thrilling farewell concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Elton John has set his attention on his British fans. The 75-year-old music legend is set to headline Glastonbury Festival 2023, which will mark is final show in his home country.

With a career spanning 60 years and countless historic records (most recently assisting pop singer Britney Spears to earn her first top 15 single in decade) this decision seems the most fitting.

When asked about his slated performance, John told The Guardian, “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining the Pyramid stage. As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.”

John continued, “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career. I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world.”

The festival’s head organizer, Emily Eavis, chimed in to add, “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year. This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs.”

The festival’s full lineup has not yet been revealed. However, keeping in line with this year’s headliners (Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney, with Diana Ross performing in the Legend’s slot), there will be at least two additional headliners added.

The festival is set to take place from June 21 to 25. To order tickets, click here.