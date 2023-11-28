Next year marks the 40th anniversary of Rob Reiner’s This Is Spinal Tap, and it seems it just might be time for fans to get a follow-up film. During a new appearance on the RHLSTP With Richard Herring podcast (as Billboard notes), the director confirmed that filming for it will begin in February 2024.

Not only that, but the original actors — Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins), and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls) — will all be returning as their characters. “We’re making a sequel,” Reiner revealed. “Everybody’s back.”

As for some of the cameos that will be in the forthcoming sequel, Reiner pointed out that Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Garth Brooks will be a part of it, along with a “few other surprises.”

He had also been discussing Spinal Tap II, including during an interview with Deadline last year.

“I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, ‘Why don’t you do another one?'” Reiner shared. “For so many years, we said, ‘Nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

Here’s hoping fans will be able to find more about Reiner’s other sequel surprises soon.