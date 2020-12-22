The Beatles remain one of the world’s most popular bands despite breaking up 50 years ago, and most of their fans have one song from the group they can point to as their favorite. Whenever Paul McCartney is asked for his top Beatles tune, he gives an unexpected answer, and now he has told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe the reasoning behind the pick.

The song in question is “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number),” which was released as a B-side on the 1970 single “Let It Be,” features mostly repetitions of the song’s title, and is an overall silly affair. McCartney said:

“I always say, ‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number),’ which is a zany little B-side that nobody knows, but we had such fun making it. It’s like a little comedy record, and I just remember the joy of making it. But there’s a lot of songs that I love of The Beatles. I think ‘Strawberry Fields’ is a great song, I think, ‘Hey Jude’ worked out great. I’ve got a lot of favorite songs. ‘Blackbird’ I love. ‘Eleanor Rigby’ I love.”

Lowe then asked what Beatles song McCartney has heard the most, and he replied, “I would say probably ‘Let It Be’ as a song. It’s the most ubiquitous. It sort of got everywhere.”

Watch a clip from the interview and listen to “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)” below, and check out our own recent ranking of the best Beatles songs here.