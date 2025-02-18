Indie

Paul Simon Is No Longer Retired From Touring As He Announces A Bunch Of 2025 Concerts

In 2018, Paul Simon declared he was retiring from touring, explaining at the time, “I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” adding that he expected to still do “the occasional performance.”

Well, he’s upped it from “occasional” to a full-blown tour: Today (February 18), Simon ended his touring retirement by announcing a lengthy run of shows dubbed A Quiet Celebration, spanning from April to August. At the shows, Simon (who just performed with Sabrina Carpenter on SNL50) will be joined by his wife Edie Brickell and a 10-piece band, and they’ll perform Simon’s 2023 album Seven Psalms in its entirety.

Check out a tour trailer above and find the tour dates below.

Paul Simon’s 2025 Tour Dates: A Quiet Celebration

04/04 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
04/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/10 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/11 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/14 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/16 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
04/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
05/07 — Dallas TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/08 — Dallas TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,
05/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,
05/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,
05/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/29 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/06 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/07 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/12 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/13 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/16 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/20 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/23 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
06/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
06/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
07/07 — Long Beach CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center
07/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/25 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,
07/26 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,
07/28 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,
07/31 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
08/02 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

