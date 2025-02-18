In 2018, Paul Simon declared he was retiring from touring, explaining at the time, “I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” adding that he expected to still do “the occasional performance.”

Well, he’s upped it from “occasional” to a full-blown tour: Today (February 18), Simon ended his touring retirement by announcing a lengthy run of shows dubbed A Quiet Celebration, spanning from April to August. At the shows, Simon (who just performed with Sabrina Carpenter on SNL50) will be joined by his wife Edie Brickell and a 10-piece band, and they’ll perform Simon’s 2023 album Seven Psalms in its entirety.

Check out a tour trailer above and find the tour dates below.