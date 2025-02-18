In 2018, Paul Simon declared he was retiring from touring, explaining at the time, “I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing,” adding that he expected to still do “the occasional performance.”
Well, he’s upped it from “occasional” to a full-blown tour: Today (February 18), Simon ended his touring retirement by announcing a lengthy run of shows dubbed A Quiet Celebration, spanning from April to August. At the shows, Simon (who just performed with Sabrina Carpenter on SNL50) will be joined by his wife Edie Brickell and a 10-piece band, and they’ll perform Simon’s 2023 album Seven Psalms in its entirety.
Check out a tour trailer above and find the tour dates below.
Paul Simon’s 2025 Tour Dates: A Quiet Celebration
04/04 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
04/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater
04/08 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/10 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/11 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
04/14 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/16 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
04/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
04/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
05/07 — Dallas TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/08 — Dallas TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
05/11 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,
05/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,
05/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium,
05/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Symphony Center
05/27 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/29 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/06 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/07 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/12 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/13 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
06/16 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/20 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/23 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
06/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
06/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
07/07 — Long Beach CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center
07/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Disney Hall
07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
07/25 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,
07/26 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,
07/28 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum,
07/31 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
08/02 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall