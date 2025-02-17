The occasional Saturday Night Live anniversary celebrations are one of the best ways to get dozens of comedy titans together in one studio. Well, SNL50 was this past weekend, and amid all the icons, Sabrina Carpenter, found a way to shine.

Carpenter has been cemented in modern SNL lore thanks to the instant-classic “Domingo” sketch, which is based on a parody of her 2024 hit “Espresso.” Well, for the anniversary show, Carpenter herself participated in a new rendition of the sketch, which follows the same formula as the other ones: A bunch of bridesmaids share some uncomfortable revelations via a song parody.

Naturally, this sketch had a lot more star power, though, as featured were Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal, Martin Short, Molly Shannon, and a handful of other SNL alums.

Elsewhere in the episode, Carpenter had the honor of sharing the stage with Paul Simon for a performance of “Homeward Bound.” First, Simon explained that he sang the song with George Harrison of The Beatles on SNL in 1976. Carpenter saw the opportunity for a joke and took it: “I was not born then, and neither were my parents,” she added.

Check out the “Domingo” sketch and Carpenter’s performance with Simon above.