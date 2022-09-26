In celebration of four sold-out shows at NYC’s Kings Theater, Pavement has announced a new museum exhibition that will open in the city. From September 29 to October 2nd, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum will feature “previously unseen imagery, artwork, and ephemera, commendations and commemorations, alongside rumored relics of the band’s real and imagined history (as well as exclusive merchandise and classic museum souvenirs),” according to a statement.

While it will be available to fans from 12-6 pm at 475 Greenwich Street, Pavement will also be bringing the exhibition globally. Specifically, with additional pop-ups in London and Tokyo. From there, Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum will become a permanent display in the band’s hometown of Stockton, California.

According to the exhibition’s website, it “completes a circle for one of the most celebrated and deliberated bands in modern music and helps redefine a secret history performed in plain sight.”

In April, Pavement’s debut album, 1992’s Slanted And Enchanted, celebrated its 30th anniversary by repressing the record on limited-edition vinyl. After revealing their reunion, Pavement performed at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, and are currently continuing their global tour. It was originally announced in 2019 and planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

More information about Pavement’s museum exhibition is available here.