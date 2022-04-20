Pavement’s 1992 debut Slanted And Enchanted is widely regarded as one of the most iconic albums in the history of indie music. Matador Records, who released the album, humbly describes it as “a truly monumental album — one that defined/ruined a generation and a genre, depending on who you ask.”

The reason the label is talking about Pavement is because today, April 20, marks the 30th anniversary of the album. So, naturally, Matador is releasing a fresh new edition of it. On August 12th, they’re dropping a limited-edition run of the original LP, on red/white/black splatter vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here.

They’re also releasing a “lovingly detailed replica” of the cassette tape, dubbed Courting Shutdown Offers, Pavement used to show Slanted And Enchanted to record labels in an effort to get signed. Matador notes the contents of the tape are “an early version of the finished album with a different running order and a handful of alternate track titles.”

Additionally, Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus and Spiral Stairs will appear on the label’s Revisionist History Podcast to “preparing for their upcoming reunion dates, dropping out of college to tour with Sonic Youth, and writing’“In The Mouth A Desert’ after an Earth Day spent tripping on mescaline.”

Check out a photo of the Slanted And Enchanted and Courting Shutdown Offers reissues below, as well as the tracklists for both.

Slanted And Enchanted

1. “Summer Babe (Winter Version)”

2. “Trigger Cut / Wounded-Kite At :17”

3. “No Life Signed Her”

4. “In the Mouth a Desert”

5. “Conduit For Sale!”

6. “Zurich Is Stained”

7. “Chesley’s Little Wrists”

8. “Loretta’s Scars”

9. “Here”

10. “Two States”

11. “Perfume-V”

12. “Fame Throwa”

13. “Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era”

14. “Our Singer”

Courting Shutdown Offers

1. “Chesley’s Little Wrists”

2. “Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era”

3. “No Life Signed Her”

4. “Two States”

5. “Trigger Cut”

6. “Fame Throwa”

7. “Pain Smiles”

8. “The Wounded Kite”

9. “Summer Babe”

10. “Perfume-V”

11. “My First Mine”

12. “Baptist Blacktick”

13. “Loretta’s Scars”

14. “Pillowjack”

15. “Here”