Back in 2019, Pavement fans were in for a treat when the veteran indie rockers announced they would be hitting the road in 2020 for the first time in nearly a decade. Those two shows ended up being shelved for obvious reasons and instead, the band now plan on staging a proper reunion tour in 2022. Pavement has officially unveiled the dates to their Reunion Tour, showing tour stops in major cities across the US and Europe.
The official tour kicks off next June at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, which they were scheduled to perform at in 2020, before arriving in the US in August and coming to a close back in Europe in November.
Check out Pavement’s Reunion Tour dates below.
06/02/22 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/10/22 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
09/07/22 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09/09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/12/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/13/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/14/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/16/22 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
09/17/22 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
09/19/22 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/20/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/21/22 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
09/22/22 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/24/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/26/22 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/28/22 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
09/30/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/01/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/06/22 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/08/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/09/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/11/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/17/22 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/18/22 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10/19/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10/20/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/22/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/24/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/25/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/27/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10/29/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/30/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/31/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11/02/22 — Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11/04/22 — Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11/05/22 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/07/22 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/08/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11/10/22 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/11/22 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tickets for Pavement’s Reunion Tour go live November 5. Get them here.