Back in 2019, Pavement fans were in for a treat when the veteran indie rockers announced they would be hitting the road in 2020 for the first time in nearly a decade. Those two shows ended up being shelved for obvious reasons and instead, the band now plan on staging a proper reunion tour in 2022. Pavement has officially unveiled the dates to their Reunion Tour, showing tour stops in major cities across the US and Europe.

The official tour kicks off next June at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, which they were scheduled to perform at in 2020, before arriving in the US in August and coming to a close back in Europe in November.

Check out Pavement’s Reunion Tour dates below.

06/02/22 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10/22 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

09/07/22 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/12/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/13/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/14/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/16/22 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

09/17/22 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

09/19/22 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/20/22 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/21/22 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

09/22/22 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/24/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/26/22 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/28/22 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

09/30/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/01/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/06/22 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/08/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/09/22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/11/22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/17/22 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/18/22 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/19/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/20/22 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/24/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/27/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/29/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/30/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/31/22 — Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11/02/22 — Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/04/22 — Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11/05/22 — Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/07/22 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/08/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11/10/22 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/11/22 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tickets for Pavement’s Reunion Tour go live November 5. Get them here.